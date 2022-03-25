World Cup Qualifier: Osimhen Leads Attack, Ighalo Benched

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will spearhead the attack of the Super Eagles against Ghana in their 2023 World Cup qualifier on Friday and in-form Al-Hilal FC striker, Odion Ighalo, will begin from the bench in the match.

Other players who are part of the starting list for the game are Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Innocent Bonke, Leon Balogun, Williams Troost Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Joseph Aribo, and Moses Simon.

African Examiner writes that Nigeria vs Ghana at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will start at 7.30 pm today, with the second leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, from 6pm.

The winner of the two legs will get a spot to the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, scheduled for November 14 to December 18 this year in Qatar.