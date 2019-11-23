CAN Warns UNN Against Holding Witchcraft Conference

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Southeast chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has warned the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, against going ahead with its planned conference on witchcraft.

The planned controversial conference being organizd by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, has been generating mixed reactions in many quarters, especially among religious leaders who condemned it in all its entirety.

African Examiner reports that the event according to the organizers is expected to hold between November 26 and November 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, CAN has called for a one-day prayer by all Christians to avert the conference.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor, which was made available to African Examiner on Friday in Enugu, the Christian body, demanded that the programme be called off immediately.

“I call on all Heads of Blocks, State Chairmen and other Stakeholders of Christian Association of Nigeria South-East Zone to take up an aggressive prayer against the planned convention of Witches and Wizards slated to hold on November 26 at UNN.

“This convention is not of God and must not hold in Jesus name. Exodus 22:18 says, ‘Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live’. the statement read.

“I hereby direct, all Christian Churches in South East of Nigerian to take up lamentation and pray against this evil movement in all our churches this coming Sunday.

“I also call upon all Christian Campus Fellowship Groups and other Christian Students’ Associations to join in this effort and stand up for JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD against this evil development in South East of Nigeria.”

Similarly, the Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 17 Southern States, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa warned the organizers to shelve the conference.

He said: “We the Christian community reject in its entirety this attempt to hand over the UNN to the devil. This kind of thing cannot happen without some spiritual implications and effect and this is why we are saying ‘No’ to it.

“I join in calling on all Christians to hold fervent prayers in order to avert this looming danger. This is nothing but initiation through the back-door, and everything must be done to stop it.

“We urge the authorities of the UNN to avert the wrath of God by calling this conference off” he advised.

