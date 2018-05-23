Cartoonist Wants Nigerian Government to Develop Animation Industry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned master cartoonist Josy Ajiboye on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to create a department of cartoon and comic arts in tertiary institutions to grow the nation’s animation industry.

Ajiboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that cartoon and comic arts should be removed from Fine, Applied Arts and Graphics.

He said this would help students to develop and refine their innate skills in visual and narrative communications.

Ajiboye said that it would also assist students to develop cartoons that could be used to project the nation’s rich and unique culture.

“We need a department of cartoon and comic arts to produce graduates in the field who will in turn groom the animation industry.

“The Nigerian animation industry has huge potential and the way to go is to have young talented minds in the field that will become professionals,” he said.

Ajiboye worked with the old Daily Times of Nigeria (DTN) newspapers as a cartoon columnist for no less than 30 years./NAN

