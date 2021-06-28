BREAKING: Panic in Osun As Armed Masquerades Invade Mosque, Killing One , Injured Many

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been reportedly killed and many injured when armed masquerades invaded a mosque at Oluode Aranyin area of Osogbo capital of Osun.

Our correspondent gathered many worshippers were injured during the attack on Sunday evening.

An eyewitness disclosed the reason for the invasion by the masquerades was not yet known, stating they first hurled stones at the Muslim faithful who warned them not to repeat the same but they continued.

The masquerades then shot indiscriminately, killing one worshipper in the process.

“Those that were injured have been taken to the hospital,” the source stated.

Spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to calls and SMS on the incident as at press time.

Chairman of Osun Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, told The Nation he was attending a burial rite and promised to get back.

