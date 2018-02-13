W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Confusion as Suspected Herdsmen Storm, Sack Akure Local Govt Secretariat

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

AKURE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen Tuesday morning stormed the secretariat of the Akure South Local Government of Ondo State and chased the workers out of the premises.

Trouble started when one of the Council’s staff was allegedly attacked by the suspected herdsmen.

The development escalated to the extent that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju as well as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Mr. Pedro Ideba,  quickly intervened by deploying their men to the scene.

There was pandemonium, a situation that forced the council’s staff and visitors to run for safety, thus immediately made the complex to become deserted.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42653

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/chaos-as-suspected-herdsmen-stom-sack-akure-local-govt-secretariat/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts