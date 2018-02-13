Confusion as Suspected Herdsmen Storm, Sack Akure Local Govt Secretariat

AKURE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen Tuesday morning stormed the secretariat of the Akure South Local Government of Ondo State and chased the workers out of the premises.

Trouble started when one of the Council’s staff was allegedly attacked by the suspected herdsmen.

The development escalated to the extent that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju as well as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Mr. Pedro Ideba, quickly intervened by deploying their men to the scene.

There was pandemonium, a situation that forced the council’s staff and visitors to run for safety, thus immediately made the complex to become deserted.

Please follow and like us: