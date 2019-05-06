Chukwu’s Kinsmen Hail Otedola, Ugwuanyi, Others for Intervention

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kinsmen of ailing ex-Super Eagles Coach and captain, Christian Chukwu were weekend expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s business mogul, Femi Otedola, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Rangers FC management, Nigeria football federation, NFF, among others for their intervention in Chukwu’s health challenges.

They spoke weekend at Chukwu’s Enugu residence during a solidarity visit to him.

The kinsmen from his Obe community in Nkanu West local council of Enugu state during the occasion poured encomiums on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and business mogul, Femi Otedola for their prompt response to the plight of the former Technical Adviser of Rangers FC of Enugu and Kenyan national team.

Led by High Chief Pat Agu, the traditional prime minister (Onowu) to the late traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Paul Egbogu.

Chief Agu who explained that they were from Obe Agbo, Chukwu’s immediate village also thanked the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick and the United States based Nigerian businessman, Benson Ejindu who brought the plight of Chukwu to the public domain.

According to Onowu Agu, the visit to Chukwu “our son is not only to pay solidarity but also to show appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Femi Otedola for their rapid response to his health challenges. Obe people are grateful to them.

“We are also grateful to the Amaju Pinnick led NFF, the Rangers Football Club management, Benson Ejindu and all the people who promptly responded to the rescue of our son.”

Chukwu’s kinsmen specially dwelt on the philanthropic gesture of Otedola who picked the medical expenses for his treatment abroad.

It will be recalled that the oil magnate had few weeks ago in Enugu presented Chukwu’s family a cheque of 50,000 dollars which is about 18 million naira for his treatment in United Kingdom.

“We will not end our appreciation to Otedola by merely saying “thank you”, we will respond appropriately with at least a chieftaincy title after Chukwu comes back from treatment abroad. So also, Governor Ugwuanyi and Amaju Pinnick,” Onowu Agu hinted.

With the Onowu at the visit include the Igwe designate of Obe Agbor community, High Chief Osita Ike; the youth leader of the village, Chidozie Nwonovo and Prince Victor Ogbogu, the son of the late traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Paul Egbogu.

Chukwu is expected to depart for the United UK this week for further treatment.

