CJN Faces CCT Trial Over Alleged False Assets Declaration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has constituted a panel to hear allegation of false asset declaration and operation of several accounts against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mr. Walter Onnoghen.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Saturday by the CCT’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Al-Hassan.

The body explained that the trial was in pursuant to application filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau to the CCT Chairman ‘’yesterday for the trial to commence against the Chief Justice of Nigeria on six count charges”.

CCT said: “The application was filed yesterday by the operatives of CCB, dated 11st January 2019 and signed by Musa Ibrahim Usman (Esq) and Fatima Danjuma Ali (Esq), containing 6 count charges all borders on non-declaration of asset.’’

The trial which is billed to commence 10am in Abuja Monday, January 14, 2019 is reportedly built on a petition filed by a civil society group, identified as Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative.

The group’s petition which was signed by its Executive Secretary Denis Aghanya and dated January 7, 2019, accused the CJN of oprating several accounts through which has been making transfers of local and foreign currencies in a manner that is ‘’inconsistent with financial accuracy’’.

The CCT three-member panel is headed by Justice Danladi Umar.

