Corps Member Arraigned in Osun Over Reckless Driving, Manslaughter

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 29-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Odedele Feranmi, who alleged to have killed a 16-year-old boy with his car, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

The accused whose address was not given, is facing a two-count change of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The police Prosecutor, Joshua Oladoye, told the court that Feranmi drove his Honda car with registration number Lagos, MUS 187 CU in a reckless manner and caused the death of a 16-year-old boy, Olasunkanmi Pelumi, on Friday, January. 4, 2019 at about 11:30a.m.

Oladoye alleged that the accused hit the boy with the car leading to his death in the front of the Osun State House of Assembly complex, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Oladoye said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 81(1) and 115, Cap 1, Vol. 6, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The defendant however denied committing the offences, while his counsel, Mr. Bola Abimbola-Ige, prayed the court to release his client on bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was therefore adjourned till Wednesday, January 30, 2019 for hearing./NAN

