Diaspora Community Set To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Of Africa Day In Las Vegas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The African Diaspora of Las Vegas, United States, have announced that this year’s edition of the Africa Day celebration will be held on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Africa Day celebrations are important events for the communities of African descent living in the greater Las Vegas area.

It is a time to come together and celebrate the rich history and diverse cultures of the continent. The events also provide opportunities to promote economic and social development within the African community, and attendees can network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about driving change and growth.

The two-event which marks the 60th anniversary will showcase African culture through family-friendly festival and fundraising reception.

Attendees can expect an incredible lineup of activities, including cultural performances, music, food, vendors, arts and crafts, networking opportunities, and much more.

The events, according to a statement made available to the media, will take place at two locations – Sahara Las Vegas and Craig Ranch Regional Park.

“On Friday, May 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., the Africa Day Fête, Awards & Fundraising Reception will take place at the Sahara Theater in Sahara Las Vegas. This event will celebrate the achievements of the African community in Las Vegas and offer an excellent opportunity to network with elected officials, corporate partners, and fellow members of the community.

“On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Africa Day Festival will be taking place at Craig Ranch Regional Park. This event promises to be an amazing day of fun, food, and culture, with a variety of authentic African-influenced dishes and beverages, music, drums, dancing, face painting, storytelling, and a fantastic Kidz Korner. Presenting sponsors are Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and MGM Resorts International”, the statement said.

This year marks 60 years of celebrating Africa Day. Formerly known as ‘African Liberation Day’ or ‘African Freedom Day,’ Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) On May 25, 1963.

It is celebrated in the African continent, as well as around the world, in recognition of African nations gaining independence, to mark the onward progress of the liberation movement, and acknowledge the resolve of the African people in the pursuit of liberty and self-determination.

Overall, the Africa Day celebrations in Las Vegas are a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the African diaspora. It is an opportunity to celebrate achievements, promote growth and development, and build a stronger and more inclusive community.

Notably, funds raised will go toward educational scholarships, health and wellness programs, financial literacy workshops, small business support, acculturation, and seed money for an African community resource and cultural center.

Tickets for the Africa Day 2023 Fête Awards & Fundraising Reception are $100.00/person and can be purchased by visiting AfricanDiasporaLV.org/events. Black-tie or African attire is strongly encouraged. The Africa Day Festival is free and open to the public, RSVPs are required for the raffle giveaway.

The African Diaspora of Las Vegas is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve the diverse African diaspora in Las Vegas by mobilizing, supporting, and creating sustainable communities, empowering the next generation, and celebrating culture.

For more information regarding the Africa Day celebrations in Las Vegas or the African Diaspora of Las Vegas, visit AfricanDiasporaLV.org