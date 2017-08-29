Court Delays Ruling On Evans Suit, Adjourns Hearing till September 5

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till September 5, 2017 hearing on the suit challenging alleged infringement on his Fundamental human right filed before it, by the suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly referred to as Evans.

The suit listed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Idris Ibrahim as the first and second respondents; the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the State’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as the third and fourth respondents, respectively.

Counsel to IGP Mr. David Igbodo told the court that his client was not served any court notice relating to the proceeding.

He however told Justice Abdul Aziz Anka that they had filed a motion before the judge making it five applications, including an order seeking to set aside the ruling on August 16, which held that the hearing on the accused application must proceed.

He informed the court that the Police would arraign Evans before the before September 25, 2017, as his alleged offence was critical.

He said the Police was seeking an order to set aside the purported application and submission made by Mr. Henry Obiazi without authority – and an order granting leave to the first and second respondents to file their counter affidavits.

Mr. Igbodo disclosed further that the application was already before the court, adding that the Police was of the view that the court would do justice to it.

Still, Evans Lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje countered that he did not receive any application from the police. He argued that that the last adjournment on August 16, 2017 (for today) was meant to deliver ruling and not to take fresh applications.

Ogungbeje alleged that the respondents’ fresh application was calculated at frustrating delivery of judgement.

The lawyer to the suspected kidnapper also defended that he was out of the town, so there was no way he could have refused service from the police.

After the arguments, Justice Anka said he would not be unable to go ahead with the judgment until the pending applications before him are heard.

The judge held that the two Lawyers must agree on a date after which he adjourned the next hearing till Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Please follow and like us: