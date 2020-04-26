COVID-19: Anambra Suspends Lockdown to Allow Church Services, Food Markets, Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Willy Obiano led All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, government in Anambra state has announced that the lockdown in the state would be relaxed to allow churches to hold services.

Obiano made this known during a statewide broadcast during which he equally stressed that worshipers must wear face masks, enforce all world Health organization (WHO) guidelines during worship, including, regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitizers, social distancing among others.

He also said movements around the state have been relaxed, stating that all boundaries in the anambra remain closed, just as he asked all food and drug markets in the state to open with immediate effect.

The governor, disclosed that he will meet with market leaders on Monday, 27th April, 2020, adding that update on when to re-open schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to their offices, will be announced soon.

Our correspondent reports that Anambra is one of the south east state of Nigeria, that have recorded the novel deadly coronavirus pandemic.