COVID-19 Cases in Enugu Rise to 9 As 1 New Infection Confirmed

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the deadly Coronavirous pandemic continues to spread across states in Nigeria, Enugu State has recorded 1 new case and 9 total of number of confirmed cases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, who announced this Thursday night, said the new case “is a nine-year-old child” and a “contact of the fourth case reported in Enugu who had positive travel history.

He added: “the patient has been admitted into one of our Isolation and Treatment Centres, further contacts are being identified and necessary samples will be taken for testing.

According to the Commissioner, “also decontamination of the patients home has been promptly carried out, hinting that this new case makes the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu Nine (9) with seven (7) active cases following the successful treatment and discharge of the 2 index cases.

The Commissioner further advised residents of the state to maintain good hygiene and obey all the safety measures rolled out by the relevant agencies.

He said: “People of Enugu State are reminded to stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary.

“Further when going out, you are strongly advised to wear an appropriate cloth face mask, avoid touching the front of the mask, and to always remove the mask from both ears at once, wash and iron if possible once you get home.

He equally urged the people to “Continue to practice physical/social distancing of at least 2m (or 6ft) apart from each other.

“Practice proper respiratory hygiene (cough or sneeze into your elbow, use tissue if you must and discard immediately into a safe and secure bin.

“Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds (or the length of time it takes you to sing the happy birthday song twice) or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer when there is no facility to allow you to wash your hands.

“Finally, sanitize surfaces all round you as often as possible with a 1in6 mixture of bleach and water.”

“If you think you are ill with COVID 19 symptoms or know someone with COVID 19 symptoms, call the numbers 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010”, he advised.