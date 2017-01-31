Delta PDP Blasts APC over $10m Money Laundering Allegation Against Okowa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the money laundering allegation made against Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, describing the media report on the diversion of $10 million bailout fund through his ally as ”baseless” and ”malicious”.

While making reference to a statement issued by Engr. Leonard Obibi of the Delta State All Progressives Party (APC) which linked Governor Okowa of diverting the sum of $10 million bail-out fund through a “mistress”, PDP insisted that the report as published in some national dailies was ”unfounded” as well as a deliberate and calculated plot to impugn the integrity of Governor Okowa who is reputed for God-fearing man, an astute administrator and a good manager of resources.

In a statement issued by Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza the party noted that it was necessary for it to clarify that the original report by The Nation newspaper did not mention Governor Okowa and linked ‘a source within the EFCC’ to the story.

”Moreover, the Commission itself has not commented on the story nor suggested and confirmed their involvement. But the APC is shamelessly dragging Okowa into what is at best a speculative story and at worst the job of paid hirelings, in a desperate bid to gain relevance, further proof of their notoriety as a party of irresponsible and mischievous people. The Delta APC can be likened to a drowning man clutching at every available straw for survival” Osuoza fired back.

The PDP Spokesman further charged: ”in their desperation to establish an ethnic link, the Delta APC described Georgina Onuoha, the central figure in a Facebook altercation relating to the story, as ‘an actress that hails from the Ika-speaking area of Delta State and based in Texas U.S.A.”

But this is a complete lie and misinformation. Georgina Onuoha has told the world that she is from Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State. She also disclosed for the benefit of the APC nit wits who know nothing about the cities in the United States that she lives in Sacremento, California, not Texas. So where did the APC get their own information from if not for mischief purposes?”

PDP denied that Delta State Governments did not receive dollars from the Federal Government, whether FAAC allocation or bail-out funds.

The opposition therefore queried: that where did the APC get the information that Delta State received $10 million as bail-out fund if it is not the figment of its imagination?

”If we are to go by their phantom story, how was it diverted? Was it by wire transfer? How is that kind of transaction possible given the stringent foreign exchange regulations currently in place in Nigeria? Or is the Delta APC suggesting that $10 million was moved by cash through the nation’s airports? Can such a huge amount of money be transferred into the United States without triggering the red flag at both the Financial Intelligence Units in Nigeria and the United States of America, because they receive, analyze and distribute financial intelligence gathered from Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on per seconds basis? Can the ailing APC do Deltans a favour by giving us the details of the account that the $10 million was diverted to since it claimed that the money has been traced to a particular bank account?” PDP asked.

Osuoza challenged that as the APC tortured ”their feeble minds to grapple with these very simple but critical posers”, his party assured the divided and divisive APC in Delta State that their cheap attempt to cast aspersions on the solid reputation of Governor Okowa has failed woefully, as it is now a common knowledge that he is a man of ”unassailable integrity and great moral rectitude”.

PDP assured despite the allegation, Governor Okowa would not be distracted by the antics of the disgruntled politicians, adding that he remained irrevocably focused on his vision of bringing prosperity to all Deltans as evident in the outcome of his job creation programme, infrastructural renewal and agricultural reforms.

”Deltans know better than to believe the APC, a party that has become synonymous with lies and vile propaganda and has not fulfilled one electoral promise since it gained power at the centre.” Osuoza maintained.

Please follow and like us: