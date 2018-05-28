Democracy Day: Bayelsa Govt Felicitates With Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government has described 19 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria as one of the best things to happen to the country since it attained independence in 1960.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson stated this in a statement released to journalists in Yenagoa to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day.

According to him, the return of democracy in 1999 opened the country to more development and gave it the needed global recognition it deserves as the most populous black nation in the world.

He, however called for more efforts to sustain it, saying Nigeria cannot afford another military era, as previous interventions was not only brutish but set the country backwards due to the suspension of key democratic elements, including freedom of speech.

Iworiso-Markson‎ urged political leaders in the country to be mindful of their actions, especially making unguarded statements that is capable of promoting disunity and heating up the polity.

The Commissioner noted that the 2019 general elections is another litmus test to determine the future of the‎ country, particularly the survival of democracy.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the occasion of another democracy day, ‎Iworiso-Markson said in Bayelsa State democracy is working due to the receptive style of governance by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson which allows its tenets to flourish.

The Information Commissioner said in the last six years, the administration of Gov. Dickson has provided a stable leadership that has largely accommodated all forms of criticism ‎in the state.

He explained that the governor has also allowed dissenting voices to be heard, just as he has given opposition political parties access to government facilities to hold their ‎activities.

Iworiso-Markson described Dickson as a true democrat who is always willing to sacrifice anything for democracy to‎ thrive and called on Bayelsans to continue to support the government.

“Since 2012 when the administration of His Excellency, The Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, we have promoted the ideals of democracy. This is because of the nature of the governor who is a true democrat. The governor believes that democracy remains the best form of government.

“We have given room to people to air their opinions on government policies because that is the way to go. We believe in participatory style of governance and we remain committed to that” the statemet said.

Please follow and like us: