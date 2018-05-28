W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Democracy Day: Buhari to Address Nigerians Tuesday in Live Broadcast

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, May 28th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to make a National broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day Tuesday.

Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement issued Monday indicated: “As part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 7am.

“Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast”.

