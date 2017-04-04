Despite His Disparaging Comments, Sunderland Announce Confidence in Coach Moyes

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sunderland have announced their support to boss David Moyes yet, say his comments that a BBC reporter might “get a slap” has been described “wholly inappropriate”.

Moyes has apologized over the statement after an interview following a draw with Burnley in March.

The Scot according to BBC has also revealed that the club knew about the incident soon after it occurred.

“Such actions are not condoned or excused in any way,” said Sunderland in a statement.

“The exchange between the manager and a BBC reporter was wholly unacceptable.

“David recognized this immediately, proactively bringing the matter to the attention of the CEO and apologizing to the reporter.

“The club also spoke with both a senior figure at the BBC and the reporter personally, expressing its profound regret over what had occurred.

“The matter was treated with the utmost seriousness from the outset and the swift and decisive action taken by the club and the manager at the time ensured that it was resolved to the satisfaction of the reporter and the BBC, which was the priority.

“With both the BBC and the reporter agreeing that appropriate action had been taken at the time, the club continue to fully support David in his role as manager of Sunderland AFC” said the club.

