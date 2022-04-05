Chinmark Investor Dies Few Days After Attempted Suicide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the investors in the popular crashed Ponzi scheme, Chinmark Group, who is identified simply as Nuella is dead days after she allegedly attempted suicide.

It could be recalled that almost 4,500 aggrieved investors have berated the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Chinmark Group, Marksman Ijiomah, concerning unpaid funds invested in the company irrespective of so many deadlines given for a refund.

Caught in the web also are a social media influencer and brand ambassador for the “investment company”, Amanda Chisom; as well as another social media promoter of Chinmark, Harrison Gwamnishu.

The angry investors, for days, dragged on Chinmark, Ijiomah, Chisom, Gwamnishu, and others who promoted the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and different social media platforms.

The aggrieved investors mourned about losing their hard-earned money to Chinmark as they alleged that the group was fraudulent.

African Examiner reports that before her death, Nuella reportedly invested a large amount of money into the Ponzi scheme without informing her family members.

After news broke out that the scheme crashed, the deceased tried killing herself.

Disturbed by her condition, a cyber- security expert and Chief Executive Officer of Gemsbok Group, Charles Awuzie, reportedly saved Nuella and took her to the hospital for medical attention.

However, Awuzie confirmed on Monday on his Facebook page that Nuella is dead after the incident.

He further disclosed that she (Nuella) couldn’t handle the disappointment and she left the world today (Monday).

He wrote, “Nuella – the lady who invested her family’s money with you and attempted suicide last month because of you. Well, she couldn’t handle the disappointment and she left the world today.

“I did my best to avoid possible Chinmark bloodshed… I was called names, defamed, and dragged for trying to stop bloodshed… The court and the blood of those I tried to save will vindicate me at the right time.

“As I type this, there are more women in my inbox telling me that they may not make it… Nothing has broken me like the death of Nuella.

“I didn’t know much about her until I learned about her attempted suicide… She was so selfless that she wanted to give my gift to her to Chinmark victims who are

in more need. It was because of her that I squeezed out more funds to support pregnant victims. No woman has challenged my conscience like Nuella did in the few moments I engaged with her.

“Chinmark, you have caused an irredeemable loss. You have broken the hearts that trusted you. You have drunk the blood of the poor. Dear Red king, you have been stained with red blood. Is this a coincidence?

“My heart is broken. But this is the end of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. At this point, we will activate every tool available to us to bring those who killed Nuella to justice.

Rest in Peace Nuella. There will be no peace for those who killed you.”