Dickson is Taking Bayelsa to New Heights, Says Biriyai Dambo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior of Advocate of N‎igeria (SAN), Mr. Biriyai Dambo has commended Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for the political maturity that is existing in the state.

Dambo noted that with few weeks to the start of political activities, beginning with party primaries, Bayelsa is experiencing relative peace and civility, unlike in some states, which clearly reveals the kind of leadership in the state.

According to him, unlike in the forgone past, there would have been a build up of violence that will ultimately culminate in mindless attacks of political opponents and other upheavals but the reverse is the case.

He also said‎ the usual fracas that occur between the Executive and other arms of government during previous administrations is now a thing of the past, as Gov. Dickson with an unusual masterstroke has brought about mutual conviviality among them.

“During Alamieyeseigha’s administration, there was a fracas between the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary.‎ But for six years now that the restoration government has been on the saddle, there is an unprecedented cordial relationship among the three arms of the state government, which is a huge plus for him” Dambo said.

‎”The Bayelsa judiciary bill was passed into law on October 14, 2012 and its basic reason was to establish “Fiscal Independence of the Judiciary”. The Restoration Government wanted to show that it believes in the Financial Autonomy of the judiciary. It means the chief judge wouldn’t have to go to the executive to source fund and that was a welcome development. What Gov. Dickson did was something very fundamental and commendable” he added.

‎The legal luminary wants Bayelsans to know that Gov. Dickson is a man that came to get Bayelsa out of its deteriorating state, noting that it might seem things are difficult now because of how past administration squandered money meant for development but surely the state is on the right path.

He said previous administrations did not focus on infrastructural development but Gov. Dickson came and has build legacy projects despite the fact that Bayelsa is purely a civil service state with very little internally generated revenue and the absence of industries.

Mr. Dambo‎ who described Dickson as a visionary leader for building the Bayelsa International Airport because of its socio-economic benefit, added that the airport will further open the state.

He said: “By the time the Nembe-Brass road is completed, we will put a deep sea port there and with the airport, ships can come in from there meaning business will flourish and Bayelasa will become an industrial hub”.

On the ongoing Civil Service Reforms in the state, the renowned lawyer expressed optimism that by the time the government start engaging people after the reforms, the issue of militancy and youth restiveness will be a thing of the past.

The senior lawyer equally praised the Bayelsa Governor ‎for championing the call for restructuring of the country, saying a restructured Nigeria will bring about true federalism.

