Naira Appreciates Against Dollar, Exchanges At 420.12

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Friday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N420.12 to the dollar, a 0.01 appreciation against N420.17 traded on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N419.79 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.12.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 162.98 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

NAN