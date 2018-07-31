Drama As Court Halts Swearing-in of New Imo Deputy Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A state High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital has stopped the swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy Governor-designate, Mr. Callistus Ekenze.

Precisely, 19 out of 27 members of the State House of Assembly on Monday impeached the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, citing alleged gross misconducts as the reason for their action.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim claimed that the Lawmakers’ action followed the outcome of report of a seven-man panel constituted by the State’s Chief Judge last week to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Madumere.

After waiting for four hours top government functionaries, including the State’s Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who have gathered inside the Sam Mbakwe hall to witness the swearing-in ceremony were disappointed as the court ordered the state Chief Judge CJ not to proceed with the function.

The State’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Militus Nlemadium, announced the court ruling to the audience and cancellation of the event.

He specified that there was a court order made by Owerri High Court Tuesday morning stopping the CJ from swearing-in the DG-designate.

It was gathered that the CJ told Governor Okorocha that he would not swear in the DG-designate as long as there was a court order restraining him from doing so.

The source who pleaded not to be mentioned, added that the CJ told the Governor that it would be wrong for him to be seen to be disobeying a court order, considering his position as the chief judge of the state.

The CJ reportedly mandated the Governor to vacate the order if he must swear-in the new DG.

However, the CJ advised the guests not to lose hope, and hinted that the government had filed all legal process to set aside the court order.

He expressed optimism that the order would be vacated and that the new Deputy Governor would be sworn-in the same day – Tuesday.

The interim order stopping the swearing-in ceremony it was also gathered was sequel to a suit instituted by the impeached DG Tuesday morning, challenging the State Legislators’ action./The Punch

