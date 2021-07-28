Gunmen Kill DPO In Governor Uzodinma’s Community In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, militia wing have killed a Divisional Police Officer, DPO in Imo state.

The deceased, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Fatmann Dooiyor was killed today Tuesday during a gun battle between the police and the gunmen.

Until his death, he was the Divisional Police Officer for Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s native home in the Oru East Council area of Imo State.

The late Senior police officer, it was gathered, was among those who tried to repel an attack by the militants.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Imo Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, of Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, said six of the gunmen were killed by the police while 11 were apprehended.

The Imo Police Spokesman disclosed that the bandits in convoy of three vehicles invaded the community but were repelled by police led by the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang.

According to him, the police were alerted when bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma town.

“The tactical teams of the command immediately swung into action, ambushed and launched a surprise attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted in the neutralisation of six of the bandits while 11 of them were arrested at the station.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, (CSP) Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price.

“The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS, JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush.

African Examiner reports that some Suspected IPOB militants had attacked the same community earlier in the year, during which they killed a security guard at the residence of Governor Uzodinma and set the building ablaze.























