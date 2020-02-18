ECOWAS Health Ministers Step up Measures to Tackle Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures and response to the ongoing Covid-19 (Coronavirus) epidemic in China, Ministers of Health in west Africa region have emphasized the urgency of the current situation as they agreed on strategies for protecting the population of the region.

Nigeria Minister of State for Health Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora made this known in Abuja, while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the emergency meeting of the Ministers of Health of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Bamako, Republic of Mali on 14 February 2020.

According to the Minister, the Meeting was declared open by the Prime Minister of Mali on behalf of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and the opening ceremony was attended by top functionaries of the Government of Mali, members of the Diplomatic Corps and relevant partners.

He explained that following expert presentations on the global situation, the processes currently in place in the region and laboratory preparedness, the Ministers resolved to Strengthen coordination, communication, and collaboration amongst Member States in preparedness for Covid-19 epidemic, including cross-border collaboration.

The West Africa Health Ministers also agreed to enhance surveillance and management measures for Covid-19, particularly at entry points – air, land and sea.

Other measures include Step up communication to ensure that the public receives accurate, appropriate and timely information regarding the epidemic and to urgently strengthen critical national capacities for diagnosing and managing cases.

Similarly the Director General of West Africa Health Organization Dr Stanley Okolo said the region will Implement robust measures to assure availability of critical medical supplies, including laboratory materials, and personal protective equipment in the region, to work closely with the relevant authorities of National Governments and the Chinese Government to monitor and assure the health situation of our citizens resident in China.