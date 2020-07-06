Edo 2020: INEC Officially Lifts Ban On Political Campaigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on political campaigns in Edo State by political parties ahead of the Saturday, September 19 State Governorship election.

Head of Voter Education, Edo State INEC, Timidi Wariowei, who announced this, confirmed that campaigns have officially commenced in the state.

While noting that campaigns start 90 days prior to the election, Wariowei disclosed that the electoral umpire had taken delivery of some non-sensitive materials and distributed the same to the 18 local government areas of the state.

He indicated that the reason the materials were distributed early was because the State’s INEC present office has small storage capacity.

The INEC official said: “The storage facility cannot accommodate all the materials, so as the materials come we dispatch to our local government offices.

“The non-sensitive materials we have received so far are not complete so as they come in batches we distribute because of lack of space to keep them.”

According to him, the total registered voters in the State as at 2019 is 2,210,534, while uncollected PVCs stands at 483,868.

INEC had cleared and displayed a list of candidates of 14 registered political parties, including the All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The poll is considered to be a contest between the two leading parties.