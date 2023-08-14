How Shaibu Manipulated Youth Council Election – Governor Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that Philip Shaibu, his deputy, manipulated the election of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state because of his governorship ambition.

Obaseki made this revelation when he spoke at the International Youth Day in Benin city.

The African Examiner recalls that the emergence of the NYCN EXCO had sparked controversy among many youth groups in Edo state as many interest groups protested the alleged imposition of persons on the organisation.

Also, Governor Obaseki immediately disbanded the council and called for fresh elections.

“I want to apologise over the unfortunate incident that happened with the youth council election. It was done without my authorization and knowledge,” the governor said.

“As you can see now, the reason why my deputy governor manipulated your election is because he has political ambition and thought he could control and use the council to achieve his political goals.



“Please, I apologise.

“Going forward, you will have an independent, well organised and well covered transparent election.”

The African Examiner recalls that Gov. Obaseki had accused Shaibu of planning to thrown him out of office and also for been too desperate to take over from him.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



