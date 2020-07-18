Edo Guber: INEC Publishes Updated Candidates List

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates to contest the Edo State Governorship election slated for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

According to a statement issued by INEC, There are two female governorship candidates, who are Mabel Oboh of African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Agol Tracy of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); while two female deputy governorship candidates were Mogbelehan Pauline of Labour Party (LP) and Omion Omonye of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

INEC spokesman, Mr Okoye disclosed that the INEC publication was done by displaying list of the candidates at the commission’s offices in Benin, the Edo State capital and the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that the list has also been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

He explained that the publication of the list was in compliance with INEC timetable and schedule of activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The statement further stated: “By Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo Governorship election ended on July 13.

“With the publication of the Final List of candidates, no political party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the list and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.”

In the meantime, Okoye has urged political parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the timetable and schedule of activities of the Commission as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.