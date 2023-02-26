Election To Continue In Some Polling Units In Kogi, Bayelsa, Cross River

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered re-election in nine polling units at Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi.

According to Alhaji Haliru Sule, Kogi INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, the order became imperative as scheduled elections couldn’t be held in those units due some logistic problems.

“We had some challenges holding the presidential and National Assembly elections in Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government on Saturday because of some logistic problems.

“The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Longpet, has given the go ahead for the election to hold this Sunday, Feb. 26.

“We don’t want a situation where some people will be disenfranchised in this very important election,” he said.

Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has postponed till Sunday the Presidential and National Assembly polls in Yenagoa.

INEC announced the postponement in a statement issued on Saturday night and signed by Mr Wilfred Ifoga, the commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity.

The affected registration areas are Epie I and Epie III, Gbarain II and Okordia.

Cross Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has extended voting in the presidential and national assembly elections in Cross River to Sunday, February 26.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, on behalf of Prof. Gabriel Yomere, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River.

According to Nwobi, the extension became necessary for the presidential and national assembly election to hold in areas of the state where it could not hold on the original date of Feb. 25

“The extension to Sunday was for the exercise to hold in polling units and wards in Cross River that election did not take place, including Bakassi Local Government Area, Dayspring 1 and 2 as well as Qua Island.

“Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8 am and end at noon.

“All stakeholders, including members of political parties, Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Observers, the press, INEC staff and ad-hoc personnel for the 2023 general elections should be guided,” she said.