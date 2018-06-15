W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Eid-El-Fitri: Bayelsa Government Preaches Peace, Unity

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 15th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson enjoined Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective of any differences.

He said as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, they should uphold the vital lessons of love, peace and perseverance which the holy month teaches and also called for more prayers for Nigeria.

Iworiso-Markson equally urged Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focus in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians.

The Commissioner stressed the need for religious tolerance which he noted will engender peaceful co-existence, unity and a prosperous Nigeria even as the 2019 general elections draw near.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44528

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/eid-el-fitri-bayelsa-government-preaches-peace-unity/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
Opening Match (June 14, 2018)
Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0
----
Friday June 15, 2018 Matches
--
Egypt vs Uruguay (8am US ET)
Morocco Vs Iran (11am US ET)
Portugal Vs Spain (2pm US ET)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts