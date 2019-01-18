Ekiti Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State House of Assembly has impeached the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Segun Adewumi over alleged gross misconduct.

In his place, House at the plenary Thursday elected Mr. Olaposi Omodara (representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1) as the new Deputy Speaker. The immediate past Governor of the South West State, Ayodele Fayose hails from the constituency.

Ousted Adewumi is representing Ekiti West Constituency I in the Assembly. The former number 2 Lawmaker was removed in 2018 by pro-Ayodele Fayose Legislators over alleged disloyalty.

Still, he was reinstated also as the Deputy speaker last year before the inauguration of the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi.

