Ekiti Guber: Fayemi Accuses Fayose of Inflicting Hardship on Ekiti People

…Asks Him to Declare IGR

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti State Governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accused the administration of the incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose of inflicting severe hardship on the people since assumption to office – in the last four years.

Fayemi who also faulted Fayose during interview with newsmen over alleged failure to declare the State’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR since in office, restated that the impacts of the Governor’s mis-governance had been visited on the State’s workers, students, parents, business owners and traditional rulers.

The immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel noted apart from owing workers’ salaries of five to nine months, the state government had also failed to pay the allowances of traditional rulers.

On IGR, the APC candidate slammed Fayose for failing to disclose how much is generated since coming to power in 2014.

Fayemi claimed: “IGR rose to N600m monthly before I left office as we declared what came in monthly, but no one has heard of Ekiti IGR since I left.”

He argued that the government has no excuse owing workers as there has been steady inflow of funds from the Federation account, IGR, and bail-out released by the Federal Government.

The former Minister pledged to effect positive transformation in the state, if elected into power.

In line with this, Dr. Fayemi promised that his eight-point agenda would put Ekiti on the path of development, including human capital development.

Again, the APC candidate accused Fayose of playing politics with issues that ordinarily would bring about development, including funds meant for rice production provided by the Federal Government.

In the past, Fayemi said States like Kebbi, Jigawa and Ogun have since accessed the fund, but Fayose allegedly ignored the benefits the fund would bring to rice farmers especially in Igbemo-Ekiti and other rice belts in the state.

He dismissed insinuations that he was out for revenge, saying: “On what basis should I come on a vengeance mission? Nobody has offended me; the secret of June 21, 2014 is quite open to us all.

“You refused to pay teachers for 10 months but you are saying ‘we may not pay your salaries but the man coming wants to sack you.’

“During Fayemi’s administration, no final year secondary school student paid WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and JAMB fees but now, pupils from primary to SS3 students are now paying taxes.

“We didn’t owe workers monthly salary except for September 2014 and this was because the incoming governments approached our financial institutions and opt to halt our arrangements.

“We had regular training and re-training of workers in Ekiti, we paid core subject allowances, rural allowances to teachers, car loans, housing loans to our workers” Fayemi recalled.

Other achievements credited to his administration Dr Fayemi stated include: the revival of Ire Burnt Bricks Industry, Ikogosi Warm Spring among others.‎

