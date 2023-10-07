Tinubu Assures Teachers Of Transforming Educational System

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to modernising the nation’s education system in line with international best practices.

NAN reports that the president spoke during the 2023 World Teachers Day celebration which was held on Thursday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said the federal government, in collaboration with states and private school proprietors, would work towards enhancing the working conditions of teachers.



“We are going to invest in modernising our educational infrastructure and make sure that we are in step with the world on the road to the future,” he said.



“With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries.”



Tinubu said the government cannot build a nation that fosters international cooperation to address global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare without motivated teachers.



“Of course, our dear teachers, we are not just going to focus solely on technological advancements, the human aspect of education is just as critical as the infrastructure,” he said.



“I am acutely aware of the challenges our teachers encounter, challenges that have arisen from prolonged neglect of this noble profession.



“Our teachers grapple with overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources, limited opportunities for professional development, and a situation where individuals enter the teaching profession as a last resort for employment.



“This situation must undergo a transformation, and I am resolutely committed to effecting this change.”

In 2022, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari enacted a legislation that extended the retirement age for teachers to 65.



The act allows qualified teachers to continue service for up to 40 years or until they reach the age of 65.



“This measure is designed to retain the wealth of experience within our educational system and bolster the number of educators in our schools,” Tinubu said.



“To benefit from this act, you must possess contemporary teaching skills, including proficiency in information technology, as we strive to equip our students for both the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.

“In pursuit of this goal, I am directing the ministers of education to collaborate closely with the head of the civil service of the federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines.

“This revision will ensure that anyone seeking to benefit from this Act must be prepared to return to the class, equipped with the latest teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology.”

NAN





