England Make History, Win first U-20 FIFA World Cup

England’s 51-year wait for a global title ended on Sunday with a pulsating victory in the Under-20 World Cup final defeating Venezuela with a lone goal.

A strike by Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half was enough to beat a spirited Venezuela side at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was another hero for England, as his saved penalty ensured England lifted a World Cup for the first time since Bobby Moore held aloft the 1966 FIFA World trophy.

The Newcastle United player credited his match-winning save on preparations the England team had made for the eventuality of a penalty shoot-out.

Award winners

adidas Golden Ball: Dominic Solanke (England)

adidas Silver Ball: Federico Valverde

adidas Bronze Ball: Yangel Herrera

adidas Golden Boot: Riccardo Orsolini

adidas Silver Boot: Joshua Sargent

adidas Bronze Boot: Jean-Kevin Augustin

adidas Golden Glove: Freddie Woodman

Fair Play Award: Mexico

