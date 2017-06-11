England Make History, Win first U-20 FIFA World Cup

England Make History, Win first U-20 FIFA World CupFeatured, Latest News, Sports Sunday, June 11th, 2017
England’s 51-year wait for a global title ended on Sunday with a pulsating victory in the Under-20 World Cup final defeating Venezuela with a lone goal.
A strike by Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half was enough to beat a spirited Venezuela side at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in South Korea.
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was another hero for England, as his saved penalty ensured England lifted a World Cup for the first time since Bobby Moore held aloft the 1966 FIFA World trophy.
The Newcastle United player credited his match-winning save on preparations the England team had made for the eventuality of a penalty shoot-out.
Award winners
adidas Golden Ball: Dominic Solanke (England)
adidas Silver Ball: Federico Valverde
adidas Bronze Ball: Yangel Herrera
adidas Golden Boot: Riccardo Orsolini
adidas Silver Boot: Joshua Sargent
adidas Bronze Boot: Jean-Kevin Augustin
adidas Golden Glove: Freddie Woodman
Fair Play Award: Mexico
