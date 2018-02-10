Enugu Federal Psychiatric Hospital Crisis Worsens as Workers Declare Indefinite Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lingering crisis between the Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe and the workers has aggravated as they have declared an indefinite industrial action through the Health Sector Union, JOHESU.

According to the workers, the indefinite strike is over non-payment of their salary and other arrears, disclosing that it will resume by 12 midnight, Thursday, and will be total.

Addressing the workers at a protest rally where the development was announced, in Enugu, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals and Secretary Trade Union Congress, TUC Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Ben Asogwa said they had exhausted all avenues for dialogue to no avail.

He said with effect from 12 midnight Thursday, the workers would have no choice than down tools pending when all their salary arrears were paid to the last kobo.

This followed alleged refusal of Onwukwe to accede to the request of the workers despite the requisite notice given to him.

“The workers, under the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the management of the hospital over a litany of issues, which was followed by another 7-day ultimatum, which expired today.

JOHESU’s ultimatum borders on withheld salaries and arrears from February 2017 till date; withheld promotion arrears, withheld teaching allowance and enrollment of the hospital into the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The ultimatum was signed by Comrades Ozurumba Anthony, Onu Bank-Anthony, Sims Nwawgu, Ugwu Eric. A. Eze Mathew and Oduru Friday on behalf of the JOHESU affiliate bodies.

It was was followed by another one by the University Graduates of Nursing Science Association, UGONSA, signed by its president, Chief S.E.O Egwuenu and the secretary, Nurse Goodluck Nshi.

The group alleged that there was escalating rascality, highhandedness, corruption and abuse of civil service rules by the medical director.

“The current situation in the hospital if not checked will result in a breach of peace and a breakdown of law and order.”

They vowed that peace would not return to the hospital without the immediate implementation of the report of a panel earlier sent to the hospital by the minister.

