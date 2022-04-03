Train Attacks: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that security challenges have overwhelmed the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

Obasanjo disclosed this when he reacted to the recent attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train with no fewer than seven persons confirmed dead and 21 passengers missing.

According to him, the development has revealed that Nigerians are not safe anywhere whether in vehicles, the train, or on aircraft adding that the country is in a very serious situation

The elder statesman disclosed this at his residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State when he received a People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Obasanjo stated that Nigerians “are no longer safe on the road, on the train, and at the airport,” as he called for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

He stated that the current regime has been overwhelmed by the situation, but Nigerians must not allow the situation to overwhelm the country.

He however cautioned Nigerians not to allow themselves to be overwhelmed by the insecurity challenges.

He said, “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have

said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are

deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.”