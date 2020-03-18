EU Sets to Impose 30-day Travel Ban On ‘Outsiders’

…Postpones EURO 2020 Football Games

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The European Union (EU) is set to ban travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

The measure is reportedly expected to apply to 26 EU states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, with the exception of UK citizens.

The ban came as the casualty continues to soar in Italy and Spain, while France has begun a strict lockdown.

Europe has been badly hit by the virus, which has killed 7,500 globally.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 football competition has been postponed by a year.

The virus has infected over 185,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The travel ban will affect all non-EU nationals from visiting the bloc, except long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, cross-border and healthcare workers, and people transporting goods.

Free travel is a cherished principle within the European border-free Schengen area. But in recent days many countries have unilaterally imposed full or partial border shutdowns in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.