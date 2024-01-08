NiMet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Haziness From Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, forecasts sunny skies on Monday with a hazy atmosphere over the northern region and the

north central states.

“Patches of cloud in a hazy atmosphere is anticipated during the morning hours over the inland cities of the south and coastal areas.

“Also with prospects of early morning mist over parts of Lagos, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ekiti, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Edo and Cross River states.

“Localised thunderstorm is anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the north and the north central

states of the country throughout the forecast period.

The agency also anticipates patches of cloud in hazy atmosphere in the morning hours over the inland cities of the south, and the coastal belt of the country.

It envisaged prospects of localised thunderstorm over parts of Delta, Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers states in the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet predicts sunny skies in the hazy atmosphere on Wednesday over the northern region and

the north central states during the forecast period.

The agency anticipates sunny skies with cloud patches in a hazy atmosphere in the morning over the inland cities of the south and the coastal belt .

It also envisages localised thunderstorm over parts of Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precaution. People with asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather report from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Strong wind is likely to precede or accompany the thunderstorm, citizens are advised to take

necessary safety precautions.

Disaster Risk Managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and

property,” it said. (NAN)





