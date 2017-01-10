Ex-Information Minister, Nwodo Emerges President General Of Ohaneze Ndigbo

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

Former Minister of information and Aviation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has emerged president- General of apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He polled 242 votes to defeat his only rival, Professor Chiwelite Ejike, a former Vice chancellor of Anambra state university of science and Technology, (ASUTEC) who garnered only 13 votes.

African Examiner reports that before the election which took place at the Ohaneze secretariat in Enugu Tuesday commenced, two of the presidential candidates Professor Simon, Otuanya, a former Commissioner for Education in Enugu state, and chief Ifeanyi Ezeugwu had stepped down for Nwodo, following alleged pressure from some top Enugu state government officials.

The post of secretary- General of the organization which was zoned to Rivers state was clinched by a chieftain of Independent peoples of Biafra IPOB, Barrister Uche Okwukwu, who scored 166 votes, while his closest rival, Isaac. Wonwu polled 63 votes.

A retired Deputy Inspector General of police, DIG from Imo state, Hillary Opara, was elected Deputy president General, unopposed.

One time military governor of Old Anambra and Imo states, Admiral Alison Madueke, who earlier bought the presidential form withdrew from the race as he failed to turn up for the screening by the electoral committee held by Professor Anya O. Anya.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after result of the President -general was announced, Nwodo’s rival, professor Chiwente, who was visibly unhappy with the result, said although, “Ndigbo have spoken, I pray that the outcome of the election will not be severe.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that the delegate lists were produced by the various state governors.

