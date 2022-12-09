IPC Moves Against Disinformation, Misinformation As 2023 General Elections Beckons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria, the International Press Centre (IPC) will on Saturday in Abuja hold a stakeholders’ meeting to brainstorm on the challenge of disinformation and misinformation, particularly during elections.

The interface meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders on flashpoints of electoral disinformation and misinformation is being organized under the auspices of component 4 (Support to media) of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase II (EUSDGN II) project.

IPC is the lead partner of the (EUSDGN II) project. Experts from INEC, the media and the civil society will be attendance at the meeting.

To be chaired by Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Premium Times and Senior Fellow of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the interface at which Festus Okoye, INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education will give the keynote address, is expected to outline measures for curbing fake news in the electoral process.

In a statement the Communications Officer of IPC, Ms. Olutoyin Ayoade the organization said if the spread of fake news in the electoral process is left unchecked it could deny the voters the opportunity to make informed choices at the polls while it may also induce hate speech and electoral violence.

“As observed during the Nigeria 2019 elections, fake news can be potentially weaponized, if appropriate measures are not properly established to tackle it”, the statement added.

At least 40 stakeholders including editors, correspondents, CSO representatives, the INEC Director of Voter Education, Mr. Ayo Aluko and the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi are expected at the interface.

The specific objective of the EU funded media component is to ensure that, “The Media, including New and Social Media, provides fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of the Electoral Process”.