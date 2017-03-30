W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Super Coach, Paul Hamilton Dies

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Thursday, March 30th, 2017

Picture caption: Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton is dead.

Hamilton’s wife Durdy confirmed that her husband died Thursday, after a lost battle with an ailment which had lasted for some months.

The ailment involved an injury on his leg through which he had suffered severe pains since his days in active football.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38668

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ex-super-coach-paul-hamilton-dies/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts