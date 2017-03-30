Ex-Super Coach, Paul Hamilton Dies

Ex-Super Coach, Paul Hamilton DiesFeatured, Latest News, Sports Thursday, March 30th, 2017
Picture caption: Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton is dead.
Hamilton’s wife Durdy confirmed that her husband died Thursday, after a lost battle with an ailment which had lasted for some months.
The ailment involved an injury on his leg through which he had suffered severe pains since his days in active football.
