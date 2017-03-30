Ex-Super Coach, Paul Hamilton Dies

Picture caption: Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles Coach Mr. Paul Hamilton is dead.

Hamilton’s wife Durdy confirmed that her husband died Thursday, after a lost battle with an ailment which had lasted for some months.

The ailment involved an injury on his leg through which he had suffered severe pains since his days in active football.

