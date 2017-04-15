EXCLUSIVE: Major Shakeup Looms in NEMA as Redeployment Fear Grips Senior Officers

By IGNATIUS OKPARA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, may soon announce a major shake-up in the establishment.

African Examiner reliably gathered from a Source close to the Agency who craved anonymity that the exercise may likely take place once the new NEMA boss officially assumes office any time from now.

It would be recalled that president Muhammadu Buhari, had few weeks ago, announced Engr. Maihaja, as the new NEMA helmsman.

He took over from Muhammad Sani Sidi, who served as the Agency’s D-G, for almost five years.

Our Correspondent further learnt that the proposed exercise may mostly affect zonal Coordinators and Directors who have not been living up to expectation.

The Source added that “there may also be massive redeployment of senior officers who have overstayed in a particular office.

Checks by African Examiner reveal that most zonal offices of the agency especially in Southern part of Nigeria, had been operating in a near moribund condition over the years, due to alleged paucity of funds.

It was also leant that fear has gripped most senior officers of the organisation over the alleged plan, particularly those in charge of some lucrative department such as relief material distribution at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

