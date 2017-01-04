FB Founder, Zuckerberg For US President Job? Set To Tour 30 States

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After last week declaration that he was no longer an atheist, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the task he has placed before himself in the year 2017 is to tour minimum of 30 US States, so as to understudy the way of life of the residents.

Zuckerberg who noted that this year’s personal challenge is to “have visited and met people in every state in the US”, clarified that he would instead need to travel to about 30 states to fulfill his pledge.

The 32-year-old tech titan 2016 resolution included running 365 miles, reading 25 books and learning Mandarin.

“After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.’’

“For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected.

“This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

“The most positive impact as the world enters an important new period”.

“My trips this year will take different forms – road trips with [wife] Priscilla, stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists, and trips to fun places you recommend along the way,” Mr Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg’s tour is coming amid many speculations, including nursing the ambition to contest for President of the US. The speculation was fueled by documents showing he has made provisions to keep control of the company, if he works for the government.

On religion, in his Xmas message and in response to a question, Zuckerberg said: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important”.

