Federal University of Agriculture  Sealed  Over N120m Tax Default

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 21st, 2018

From   Ignatius  Okpara, Umuahia

  (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following an order of a High court sitting in Umuahia, Abia state, South- East Nigeria, the Michael Okpara Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, was on Tuesday sealed off, over its failure to remit tax deductions from members of staff of the institution.

Our Correspondent reports that the order, which was signed by Justice Kelvin Wosu, was obtained by the state Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) over the non-remittance of N120,751,998 tax by the management of the university.

It was gathered that  a court bailiff, accompanied by BIR staffers, and armed  uniformed security agents stormed the school and  sealed up the university gate.

The court order read thus:  “that the university has been owing the BIR the sum of N120,751,998 which became due to the board and the institution has refused to remit within the time limited by the demand notice.”

Following the development, academic and socio activities were paralysed  in the university, even  as both students,  academic and non academic staff  could not gain access into the campus from the main gate.

Mrs. Adanma Odefa, the Public Relations Officer PRO of the institution confirmed the development to newsmen, saying  that the university authorities  met with the BIR officials and “they have sorted out the issue and the place has been unsealed.”

 

