2023: Ex- APC Chairman Nwoye Donates Building For Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Office In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, the immediate past Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has donated his personal residential building in Enugu to the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign project.

He explained that the furnished storey duplex building, located at the Independence Layout axis of Enugu city, which will serve as the Tinubu/Shetima Independent Campaign office and call Centre for Enugu State, will be used to reached out to voters in all the nook and crannies of the state.

According to him, the gesture is part of his personal support and contribution to the APC’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, adding that “this office will enable us run a formidable Campaign when the time comes.

Nwoye, a serving Federal Commissioner in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC), representing South- East Nigeria, expressed optimism that the APC and its presidential Candidate, will be victorious during the 2023 election.

Addressing Newsmen Sunday at the Campaign office, the Ex-Enugu APC’ boss, stated that the party’s presidential hopeful Tinubu, has the capacity and all it takes to win the poll, urging Enugu State and South East Electorate to shun religious and ethnic sentiments and embrace the Nigeria’s ruling party’s Standard bearer.

“This “Tinubu/Shetima Independent Campaign office will also serve as a call Centre. We are going to use it to reach out to all our registered members, and the entire Enugu voters, particularly those at the grassroots level.

He added that the campaign office will also serve as a political vehicle to market to the Electorate the tremendous huge infrastructural and human capital projects the APC led federal government, under the watch of president Muhammadu Buhari ,has executed in the State and South East Nigeria since the party took over mantle of leadership of the country.

Nwoye, who is also a member of the Tinubu/Shetima national Campaign think tank, disclosed that the support group has concluded plans to reach out to all aggrieved members of the party in the state that have defected to different political parties due to the internal wrangling bedeviling APC in the state.

“We are going to use the Tinubu/Shetima Independent Campaign platform to garner huge votes for our presidential Candidate in Enugu State, and South East Nigeria. Our focus will be on the grassroots level, polling units and political wards.

“At the appropriate time we will take to the people the score card of what the APC led federal government has done in the South East, such as the Enugu Onitsha Express way, Enugu/ PortHacourt express way, 2nd Niger Bridge, establishment of several higher institutions in the zone, Enugu state inclusive, several human capital intervention programmes, amongst others.

He however, admitted that though, Nigeria citizens may have been facing some challenges under the APC led federal government, especially on the issue of insecurity and high inflation rate, which he posited , was universal, but added that it shouldn’t be enough reason for people to completely write off the huge achievements recorded by the Buhari led government in various sectors of the Country’s economy.

“So, at the right time, we are going to let the people of Enugu State, know what the APC led federal government has done in the state in the last seven years.

He also used the fora to caution those threatening Candidates of certain political parties not to come to South East for campaign, describing such comments as highly uncivilized.

“This is democracy, and people are free to join political parties of their choice, as well as canvass votes for their parties and candidates in parts of the country during electioneering campaigns So, threatening certain Candidates and their parties is highly condemnable and unacceptable.