France Clinch Spot in India 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – France have claimed Europe’s fifth and final berth at India 2017 after beating Hungary 1-0 in a FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off match at the UEFA U-17 European Championship.

According to FIFA.com, Amine Gouiri was Les Bleus’ hero, scoring the only goal of the game to continue his prolific run in Croatia, leaving his tally standing at an impressive nine goals from five appearances.

France in the group phase had lost 3-2 to Hungary, but claimed revenge in a much tighter encounter, with Szabolcs Schon wasting the best of the Hungarians’ chances.

Lionel Rouxel’s Bleus team will now head to India, joining England, Germany, Spain and Turkey – the quartet set to compete in the U-17 EURO semi-finals.

Reacting, UEFA tweeted: ”The joy of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in #U17EURO”.

