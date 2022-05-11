IPC’s New Documentaries On Media Oppression, Journalist Attacks For Launch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International Press Center (IPC) will today in Abuja launch its two documentaries and a publication on attacks on journalists.

The first of the documentaries and the publication are entitled, “Voices From Covid-19 Frontlines”, while the second documentary is entitled, “Voices From #EndSars Frontlines”.

The event being organised to commemorate the year 2022 World press Freedom Day held globally on May 3rd under the theme: “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, will also feature a stakeholders’ roundtable on protection for journalists during periods of national crisis or public emergencies.

The programme will, among others, feature the participation of journalists and editors, media organisations, media professional bodies and associations, media regulatory agencies, press freedom organisations, media and digital rights organisations, security agencies, government representatives, legal practitioners, human rights organisations, foreign missions and international development organisations.

IPC’s Programme Manager, Mrs. Stella Nwofia, said in a statement that the two-in-one-event is conceived by the organisation to bring stakeholders together to examine sustainable frameworks and mechanisms for halting media repression, stop impunity for crimes against journalists and guarantee the safety of journalists, amidst concerns over the shrinking of the civic space in Nigeria.

According to her Dr. Kole Shettima, the Director of MacArthur Foundation will deliver the Keynote address while Alkali Baba Usman, the Inspector General or his representative shall also be a speaker. Mr. Kabir Yusuf, the President of the Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN), is expected to present the publication.

“Amara Nwakpa, Director Public Policy Initiative of Sheu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, will deliver special remarks alongside a representative of the International Freedom of Exchange (IFEX), which along with MacArthur Foundation, Luminate, Ford Foundation and OSIWA are supporting the event”, she said.

Mrs. Nwofia added that other speakers who will participate in the event include, Chris Isiguzo, President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Stephanie Adams Douglas, Coalition of WhistleBlowers; Mr. Aliyu.M. Aliyu, Vice-President, Nigerian Guild of Editors; Mr. Raheem Adedoyin, Director, International Press Institute; Dr. Peter Afunanya, PRO, DSS; Mr. Abdul Mahmud, Legal Practitioner; Mr. Kabir Garba Tsanni, President, RATTAWU and Mrs. Ladi Bala, NAWOJ President among others.