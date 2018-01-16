W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gambian President, Barrow Holds Closed Door with Buhari in Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, West Africa Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Almost a year after his inauguration, Gambian President Adama Barrow for the first time visited Nigeria and met behind the closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Mr. Barrow who arrived at the Presidential villa at about 11.50 Tuesday will be hosted to a lunch after bilateral discussions.

The 51-year-old Gambian Leader ended the long ruling of the immediate past President Yahya Jammeh, who is currently on exile in Equatorial Guinea.

It would be recalled that the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) appointed President Buhari as the Mediator with the responsibility to ensure peaceful exit of Jammeh and ensuring a smooth democratic transition in the country.

Barrow was sworn-in as the Gambian President January 19, 2017.

 

