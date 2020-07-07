W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ghana Opposition Picks First Female VP Candidate

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News From The State, West Africa Tuesday, July 7th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s main opposition has announced a female candidate as a vice-presidential candidate for the first time.

Naana Opoku Agyeman will join forces with former president John Dramani Mahama as he attempts a comeback in December’s election.

Prof Opoku Agyeman is a former education minister and a former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

If the opposition NDC wins this year’s presidential election then she will become Ghana’s first female vice-president.

Some party members say she brings on board humility, experience and accomplishment.

The poll on 7 December is expected to be keenly contested with incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo seeking a second consecutive term.

BBC

