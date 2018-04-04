Gov. Umahi’s Overbearance Responsible for Ebonyi SSG’s Resignation

From Ignatius Okpara

ABAKALIKI NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent resignation of the Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi State SSG, Professor Bernard Odoh, has continued to generate mixed reactions as he has attributed his action to alleged highhandedness by Governor Dave Umahi, as well as lack of conducive atmosphere to operate.

Our Correspondent reports that the ex- scribe of Ebonyi State who resigned on Monday, said that the atmosphere within the cabinet of the present Umahi led administration would not allow him and other members of Executive Committee EXCO to discharge their duties effectively.

Prof. Odoh, in his resignation letter said: “The way our administration has been run in the past two years has not offered conducive atmosphere for members of Executive Council and myself inclusive, to sincerely air contrary views on matters in EXCO, and contrary views were instantly perceived as not supporting the administration.

“Due to this, majority of council members resorted to praise singing and dramatization of council procedures in order to guarantee their daily bread”.

However, opposition politicians in the state, mostly those of the All progressive congress, APC on Tuesday in Abakaliki applauded the action of the Professor, describing it as one taken in ‘good’ faith.

They stated that the development was a vindication of the party’s position that Governor Umahi was running a one-man show.

Speaking on behalf of the party, its Acting State Chairman, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, described Odoh’s decision to quit the Umahi government as a good development and lauded him for taking a progressive step.

He said: “The resignation is a good development, a decision taken to demonstrate that there is a disconnect in the administration, we commend the erudite Professor for taking the right step in the right direction.

“We commend his courage, his boldness for quitting the administration and this has gone a long way in vindicating the position of APC on Umahi’s administration.

“This is a government that has no feeling for the poor, this is a government that is so undemocratic, this is a government that does not adhere to due process, and has no respect for social contract it entered into with the people.

“We are waiting to welcome back the professor into the fold of the progressives where he belongs.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has appointed Dr. Hygenious Nwokwu, as the new Secretary to the state government.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Governor, Mr. Emma Uzor, who disclosed this to newsmen Tuesday in Abakaliki, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Until his new position, Nwokwu, a former Commissioner for Education in the state, was a permanent member in the Ebonyi Secondary Education board, (SEB).

Please follow and like us: