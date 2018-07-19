Governor Ortom Is Not Leaving APC, Says National Vice Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suleiman Wambai, North-Central National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is not leaving the party.

Wambai told newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia that the governor has not officially written to the party about his intention to leave

He said that despite the lack of any form of communication by the governor, the National Headquarters of the party has taken a proactive measure to intervene.

“We saw reports in various media that the governor said he was given a red card. So we have already taken proactive steps.

“Our able National Chairman had already invited the Governor and other interested parties from Benue State with the aim of resolving the matter,” he said.

He also said that the APC under his leadership would work round the clock towards ensuring that they win all elective positions in the zone in the 2019 election.

Wambai also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental stride in the last three years.

“The President has redeemed the image of the country before the comity of nations due to his fight against corruption,” he said.

The Vice Chairman therefore appealed to Nigerians not to be deceived by looters, but vote for the president again in 2019 for a better country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Orton on Monday said he had been given a red card by the APC. He did not disclose who gave him the red card. (NAN)

