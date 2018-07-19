W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Ortom Is Not Leaving APC, Says National Vice Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Thursday, July 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suleiman Wambai, North-Central National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) said  Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is not leaving the party.

Wambai told  newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia that the governor has not officially written to the party about his intention to leave

He said that despite the lack of any form of communication by the governor, the National Headquarters of the party has taken a proactive measure to intervene.

“We saw reports  in various media that the governor said he was given a red card. So we have already taken  proactive steps.

“Our able National Chairman had already invited the Governor and other interested parties from Benue State with the aim of resolving the matter,” he said.

He also said that the APC under his leadership would work round the clock towards ensuring that they win all elective positions in the zone in the 2019 election.

Wambai also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental stride in the last three years.

“The President has redeemed the image of the country before the comity  of nations due to his fight against corruption,” he said.

The Vice Chairman therefore appealed to Nigerians not to be deceived by looters, but vote for the president again in 2019 for a better country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Orton on Monday said he had been given a red card by the APC. He did not disclose who gave him the red card.  (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45015

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/governor-ortom-is-not-leaving-apc-says-national-vice-chairman/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts