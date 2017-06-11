Governor Ugwuanyi Dethrones Enugu Monarch Over Corruption, Land Scam

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has deposed Igwe Charles Ugwu, as the traditional ruler of Awhum community, in Udi council Area of the state over alleged corruption.

Check by African Examiner revealed that the embattled monarch who has been having prolonged running battle with his people, was sacked from office as a result of his involvement in alleged illegal land deal and misrepresentation of the state government.

A source close to the community who craved anonymity hinted that the decision to remove the natural father was taken weekend after a meeting summoned by Governor Ugwuanyi between the embattled traditional ruler and protesting members of the locality was held in Enugu,

According to the Source, who was also part of the meeting, the Governor was visibly angry at the weighty allegations made against the Monarch , including his alleged attempt with his cohorts to sell a vast expanse of land belonging to a section of the community to a company falsely claiming to have been sent by both the Federal and Enugu State Governments to mine coal in the land.

He added that the Governor became more infuriated when, instead of responding to the weighty charges, the Traditional ruler resorted to hauling insults and abuses at some Government officials present at the meeting .

Ugwuanyi, who was visibly upset with the Igwe’s conduct which he considered disrespectful, was said to have ordered the Igwe’s suspension and ended the meeting abruptly.

He was said to have also ordered the arrest of the alleged buyers of the land should they be seen around the controversial land again.

Our Correspondent equally learnt that upon hearing the Governor’s pronouncement, the embattled Monarch and members of his entourage threw themselves to the ground begging for leniency, but were roundly ignored by the fuming Ugwuanyi.

Meanwhile, some members of the community who commended the governor for the brave decision, said the sacked Igwe was not fit for the revered office, especially going by the many alleged scandals that he had been involved in since ascending the throne.

It was also further gathered that policemen are now on the trail of some of the agents of the deposed monarch, who sought to create confusion in the town by spreading false claims that the Governor has rescinded the decision as a result of intervention from higher authorities

The State commissioner for chieftaincy matters, Barrister Fidelis Ani, and the embattled traditions ruler, could not be reached by our Correspondent as at the time of filing this report for their comments, as their mobile phones were not available.

