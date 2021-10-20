W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

#Endsars: Drama As Protesters Fight Over Money At Lekki Tollgate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  A mild drama ensued as some protesters fight over undisclosed sum handed over to one of them by a Nigerian artiste.

The singer who came around to felicitate with protesters who are out to mark the one year anniversary of the ENDSARS movement.



On getting the money from the artiste, a yet-to-be identified  protester flee as others ran after him to get their share of the money.

